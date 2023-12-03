Crash in Fond du Lac kills one

Car for FDL County Sheriff
Car for FDL County Sheriff(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash on State Highway 175 in Fond du Lac County has left one dead and another injured.

On the evening of Dec. 2 at around 5 p.m., a semi-tractor trailer was backing into a driveway off of State Highway 175 when a sedan struck the trailer and became pinned under it.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner. There was one passenger in the sedan who was flown from the scene by ThedaStar with severe injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting scene reconstruction and the crash investigation. The names of the occupants have not been released at this time.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac County Coroner, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire/EMS, Town of Fond du Lac Fire, and ThedaStar all responded to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

