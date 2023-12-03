BLACK ICE POSSIBLE TONIGHT & MONDAY MORNING

We had a healthy dose of wet snow Saturday night and Sunday (up to 4″!) but that’s on the way out and things will be pretty quiet this evening and tonight. Temperatures are going to dip down into the 20s tonight and Monday morning which will lead to frozen slush and black ice. Be extra careful overnight and during the Monday morning commute!

Snow Estimates December 3rd (WBAY)

Monday is shaping up to be rather tame day with near average highs in the mid 30s and a mix of sun & clouds. A weak weather maker could produce a coating to 1″ of snow Monday night and Tuesday morning mainly southwest of Green Bay and the Fox Cities. It won’t be a major event but more slick spots are possible for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday AM Snow Potential (WBAY)

A warm from moves in Wednesday. It could kick off a few spotty rain showers or snow flakes especially across our northern areas during the afternoon. The big thing it will do is allow much milder 40s return for Thursday and Friday. We’ll also have some gusty breezes again both Wednesday and Friday.

Late Week Warm Up (WBAY)

I’m keeping the forecast for next weekend on the quiet side but there are hints of a bigger system developing somewhere in the eastern U.S. Recent trends suggest it would stay to our east but it still bears watching.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: N/NW 3-7 MPH

MONDAY: NW/SW 4-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Black ice is possible. LOW: 23

MONDAY: Early slick spots. Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Early chance of snow SOUTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Afternoon rain or snow shower(s) NORTH? Breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Much warmer. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Breezy & mild. Variably cloudy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 35

