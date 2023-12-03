Badgers get a New Years Day bowl game, pull a matchup against the LSU Tigers

Dec. 3, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Selection Sunday is upon us and Luke Fickell’s Badgers have been selected for a New Years Day clash with a top-25 SEC opponent.

The Badgers will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against 13th-ranked LSU, who finished the season at 9-3. The bowl game is scheduled for 11 a.m CST on New Years Day in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The high-powered Tigers will provide a test for the Badgers, who boast the 16th-best defense in college football, holding opponents to less than 19 points a game. LSU had only 3 games all season where they scored fewer than 40 points. On the other hand, they gave up 30+ points 7 times.

Yet to be seen is which players on both sides opt out of the game, One name to watch is LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who is eligible for the NFL draft and could see mid-round consideration by teams in need of a quarterback. Daniels has 3,812 yards, 40 TDs, and just 4 INTs through the air this year, complimented by 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

The matchup is a preview of the Badgers future, as LSU’s brand of explosive offense and lackluster defense is similar to that of the PAC-12 teams joining the Big Ten next season.

The last time the Badgers beat LSU was 2016, when the two met at Lambeau Field and the Badgers defense stifled the offense of the #5 Tigers, shutting them out for nearly 3 quarters.

