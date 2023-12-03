Avian flu reported in Barron County

BARRON CO., Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified a case of avian flu in Barron County.

It’s the third county in the state where the disease has been discovered

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working closely with animal health officials on how to properly respond. Birds around the area where the case was discovered will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

The CDC says the disease is not an immediate health concern to humans. However, the virus is highly contagious and often fatal to poultry.

