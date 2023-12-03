Antetokounmpo has 1st triple-double of season and 36th overall, helping Bucks beat Hawks 132-121

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 132-121. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season and 36th overall, helping the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 132-121 on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard added 25 points and nine assists, and Cameron Payne had 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Milwaukee won its seventh straight at home and avenged its only loss in 10 home games this season, a 127-110 setback to the Hawks in late October.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 32 points and 12 assists. Dejounte Murray added 30 points, and Clint Capela had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Milwaukee outscored Atlanta 18-7 in the final five minutes, with Lillard hitting a 15-foot jumper and Antetokounmpo driving for a left-handed layup for a 123-116 lead.

The Bucks played without reserves Pat Connaughton (right ankle sprain) and Andre Jackson (lower back spasms).

Bucks: Host New York on Tuesday night in the NBA In-season Tournament quarterfinals.

Hawks: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

