WET SNOW STARTING TONIGHT THROUGH KICKOFF, 1-3″ POSSIBLE CAUSING SLIPPERY TRAVEL

For your Saturday forecast, high pressure will keep northeast Wisconsin dry and mild with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Due to winds off the lake from high pressure, early lake effect snowflakes are possible, but no accumulation is expected. Saturday will be a great day to get your Christmas decorations up.

Our next weathermaker will be moving across the Midwest on Saturday. Wet snow will begin after midnight tonight starting from the south and move to the north. By Sunday morning, most if not all of northeast Wisconsin will be seeing wet snow falling. The wet snow will continue through tailgating times and wrap up around kickoff time. Models are still saying 1-3″ of wet snow possible so slippery travel is expected. Give yourself extra time if you’re planning on going to the game!

Right after that, another system forms up in Canada. An Alberta clipper system will move over Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday morning. This fast moving system will bring another chance for wet snow Tuesday morning causing slippery travel. So far, models are saying half an inch to an inch of snow. Fortunately, temperatures will stay consistent in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s despite all these systems.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: ENE -> N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, early lake snowflakes possible. Mild. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, light wet snow begins shortly after midnight. Trace - 1″ possible. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Scattered light wet snow likely, 1-2″ possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Seasonal. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Early chance of wet snow, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers. HIGH: 42

