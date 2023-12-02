WET SNOW LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

We’ve made late tonight through Sunday morning a First Alert Weather Day for wet, slushy snow which may lead to slick roads across the region. An area of low pressure will spread snow our way after midnight and it will continue through mid afternoon Sunday. Precipitation will come to an end by game time in Green Bay. A coating to 1″+ may fall by daybreak with an additional 1-2″+ during the day Sunday.

Snow Potential (WBAY)

The highest odds of accumulating snow look to be from late tonight through mid afternoon Sunday. Temperatures tonight will be around freezing as the snow moves in with highs on Sunday afternoon in the mid 30s. We’ll cool back down into the mid 20s Sunday night... any slush will freeze up leading to some additional slick spots for the Monday morning commute.

Chance of Snow (WBAY)

Highs in the mid 30s are expected through the middle of the week with low to mid 40s possible late week. In general, temperatures will be at or above average during the work week with no major system headed our way. However, another weather maker Monday night and early Tuesday could produce a little bit of light snow accumulation, especially across the southern half of the area.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ENE 3-7 MPH

SUNDAY: NE/N 5-12 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wet snow develops late. Trace - 1″ possible by daybreak. LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Wet snow through mid afternoon. Additional 1-2″+ possible. Cloudy evening. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Close to average. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Early day snow possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of an afternoon rain or snow shower. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Few rain showers north? Much warmer. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mild but breezy. Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 39

