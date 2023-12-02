Vehicle Fire on 41 North

Car on Fire
Car on Fire(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News passed by when a vehicle was on fire on 41 North near the Scheuring exit around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

De Pere Police said the incident was cleared after 1 p.m. and that no one was injured in the incident.

They say the cause of the fire was mechanical issues.

There has been no further information released regarding this incident.

Action 2 News will first alert you to any new information we find out on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law...
Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Deadly crash on I41 update
Names released of two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-41 in Dodge County
Picture of a crashed airplane. It's a small plane that is upside down on the ground.
Police asking for video of small plane crash behind Manitowoc hospital
Fatal Oconto County crash victim identified
Gillett man who died after vehicle crash in Oconto County identified

Latest News

Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon
Scott Walker responds to Act 10 lawsuit
Unions in Wisconsin sue to reverse collective bargaining restrictions on teachers, others
Scott Walker responds to Act 10 lawsuit
Scott Walker responds to Act 10 lawsuit
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP...
Wisconsin Senate Democrats choose Hesselbein as new minority leader