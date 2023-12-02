Vehicle Fire on 41 North

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News passed by when a vehicle was on fire on 41 North near the Scheuring exit around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

De Pere Police said the incident was cleared after 1 p.m. and that no one was injured in the incident.

They say the cause of the fire was mechanical issues.

There has been no further information released regarding this incident.

