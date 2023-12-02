ThedaCare Cancer Care team gets chemotherapy shirts for their patients

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Going through chemotherapy can be the most difficult time in a person’s life. Chemotherapy shirts can help make things more comfortable.

Chemotherapy shirts are designed with zippers on the chest for ease of access during treatment. They help make patients more comfortable and provide easy access to a port.

“Everyone has a port and it’s either on their left hand or the right side of their chest.” Said Lisa Kellnhauser, the coordinator of cosmetology services at Thedacare. “It’s accessed multiple times for their lab work, for their chemo. So this was a great opportunity to give them something. They just open it up. It’s very discrete. They’re still very comfortable.

The ThedaCare Cancer Center team wanted to meet this need and make the shirts available to patients for free.

For this donation, Icon supplied the shirts, while Jerry Stevens, a patient, supplied the material. The end product looks something like this.

Thedacare chemotherapy shirts (WBAY)

On Friday, Stevens was on hand to receive the first special shirt. An early Christmas gift made possible by his donation to fellow cancer patients.

“I think it’s great that we’re able to do this.” Said Stevens. “We’re able to help hundreds if not thousands of people. Each one, it makes a little bit easier. But when you compile it all, it’s a big program.”

Volunteers are still working on the shirts, but once completed they will hand them out to patients during their education appointment.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.