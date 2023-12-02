LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight... keeping temperatures a little milder than recent night. Lows could still be close to 20° across northern areas, but we should stay in the upper 20s around the Fox Valley. Look for plenty of cloud cover on Saturday as our next weathermaker approaches. The day will be dry, but it will bring us wet snow and a wintry mix overnight through Sunday afternoon. A slushy inch or two is possible, which may make travel slippery for the first half of Sunday. As the temperatures climb into the mid/upper 30s, we’re anticipating better road conditions Sunday afternoon.

A few leftover flakes may still fly during the Packers-Chiefs game... but, for the most part, the snow showers will be gone by kickoff. Our temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, with wind chills in the 20s. Skies will clear to some degree overnight, but will turn mostly cloudy again on Monday. High temperatures will continue to run in the upper half of the 30s through early next week.

Next week will be active too as an Alberta Clipper system will be moving towards us on Tuesday. This could bring another chance for a rain and snow mix Tuesday morning. Another weak disturbance may graze the area next Thursday... bringing another opportunity for a light wintry mix.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NE/N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes SOUTHEAST, otherwise, cloudy. LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken... dry through the day. Snow develops at night. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow or a wintry mix. A slushy 1-2″ is possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. Light mix at night. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers or a wintry mix. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with a spotty wintry mix. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. An early flake? HIGH: 40

