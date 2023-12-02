House fire in Bowler

Fire in Bowler
Fire in Bowler
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLER, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News was on the scene as fire officials were responding to a house fire on Rollman Street in Bowler.

Authorities say that the fire took about 10 minutes to go out and that the house was completely engulfed in flames.

The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital, there is no word from officials on injuries so far.

There has been no further information released regarding this incident in Shawano County.

Below is Fire Crews on Scene:

Fire Officials on scene
Fire Officials on scene(WBAY)

Action 2 News will first alert you to any new information we find out on-air and online.

