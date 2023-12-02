Allouez kitchen fire kills two dogs

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Two dogs died of smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in the Village of Allouez on Friday, Dec. 1.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a home filled with smoke. Crews entered the building and put out a fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished in about 3 minutes, but it took approximately 20 minutes to clear the house of smoke.

No residents were home, but two dogs were pulled from the home. Both dogs died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated loss is $65,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.