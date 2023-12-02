Allouez kitchen fire kills two dogs

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Two dogs died of smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in the Village of Allouez on Friday, Dec. 1.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a home filled with smoke. Crews entered the building and put out a fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished in about 3 minutes, but it took approximately 20 minutes to clear the house of smoke.

No residents were home, but two dogs were pulled from the home. Both dogs died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated loss is $65,000.

