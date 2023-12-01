What dog owners need to know about unknown respiratory illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you are a pet owner, you’ve probably heard about an unknown respiratory illness spreading in dogs across the country. In a few severe cases, deaths have been reported. No cases have been reported in Wisconsin.

At Oak View Veterinary Hospital in Green Bay, Dr. Ruth Hanson says the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, they got inundated with questions about the unknown respiratory illness spreading in dogs

“Right about five o’clock. We started getting a lot of emails, a lot of Google texts, a lot of phone calls from clients worried about it. And we’re like what the heck’s going on?” Dr. Ruth Hanson, Veterinarian, Oak View Veterinary Hospital.

Local dog owners were concerned because word was spreading nationwide about the “mystery” dog illness. Dr. Hanson quickly got a message out to dog owners on social media, both for awareness and prevention.

The word “mysterious” or “unknown” is used to describe the illness, but veterinarians know it’s a canine respiratory infectious disease.

Here’s what they don’t know yet:

“At this time we don’t know if there’s a new bug out there. Or if it’s just the same old bugs that have been increased frequency that we’re seeing. I know some of the news reports said areas like New Hampshire and Colorado, and had a lot of deaths. And we don’t know if it’s a new thing or if it’s just the same old stuff going around,” said Dr. Ruth.

Dr. Hanson says they’ve seen an uptick in canine respiratory disease over the last year, and it usually fluctuates this time of year with holidays and travel as more dogs spend time at boarders.

“It often coincides with traveling because the owners are putting the dogs in the kennels and then you know dog a gets it from dog b and go someplace else and gives us dog c,” said Dr. Hanson.

Coughing is one of the known symptoms of this unknown illness, along with sneezing, nasal or eye discharge, and lethargy.

“It tends to be kind of a honking cough, it’s not just one cough here and there. When they cough, they kind of have a chain reaction of coughing. So those are the most common symptoms, maybe not eating maybe decreased activity levels,” said Dr. Hanson.

If you notice these symptoms Dr. Hanson says contact your veterinarian and get your dog assessed.

Action 2 News met Luna heading into the vet on Friday. Her owner tells us she has been receiving treatment for about a week now for coughing and difficulty breathing. The owner says she has an upper respiratory infection and has been prescribed treatment for pneumonia.

In a photo shared with us, her owner points out the treat next to her, saying it’s unusual for her to not eat it right away. It’s unclear if Luna has the “unknown illness.”

In other states, it’s been reported that severe cases have led to pneumonia and ICU stays.

If your dog is sick, don’t take them to a boarding kennel, daycare, or dog park - the illness spreads through air droplets.

“It’s contagious for up to three, four weeks. So, there’s a really long contagious period even when they’re being treated,” said Dr. Hanson.

For prevention, Dr. Hanson says to make sure your dog is up to date on vaccines.

“There’s a lot of bugs that cause this there’s up to 15 different things that can cause canine infectious respiratory disease. We can vaccinate for about four or five of those,” Dr. HANSON.

Dr. Hanson says it’s especially important for short-nose, pug-nose dog breeds as they already have compromised respiratory systems.

“If you can do a pet sitter instead of boarding kennel that’s always an option. There are some grooming facilities that come to your house. So, there are some options out there. I don’t want people to panic,” said HANSON.

Experts do not believe dogs can pass the illness to humans or other animals like cats.

Research is ongoing.

