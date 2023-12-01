WEATHER TURNING UNSETTLED TO BEGIN DECEMBER

Although highs today surged well into the 40s, temperatures will trend cooler for Friday and the weekend. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight... and we may get a view of the Northern Lights tonight! A recent solar storm will ramp up our chances of seeing them, especially after midnight. If you try to see the Aurora, try to get away from city lights and pack your patience... It’s NOT a guarantee that we’ll see the Northern Lights tonight; it’s just a CHANCE. It will be colder tonight with lows in the teens across northern Wisconsin and lower 20s around the Fox Valley.

A storm system will pass to our south on Friday. We’ll see more clouds through the day, but we’ll stay dry across Northeast Wisconsin. If you’re headed down towards Milwaukee or Chicago, you will want to check on road condtions as light snow is expected across southern Wisconsin. Highs will be in the middle 30s. We continue to track our next weathermaker, which will bring us snow showers and light mixed precipitation Saturday night into Sunday. Up to a slushy inch is possible, but any rain or sleet may bring down those snow totals. Regardless, travel could turn slippery. Some flakes, or light mixed precipitation may linger for Sunday evening’s Packers-Chiefs game. Kickoff temperatures will be near the freezing mark.

Monday should be a quiet weather day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs continuing to run in the mid-to-upper 30s. Another weather disturbance arrives Monday night into Tuesday. This one could also bring some light rain-snow to the region, but the finer details are still be be ironed out with that system. Temperatures may turn milder for the latter half of next week as highs could get back into the 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair skies... clouds increase late. A bit colder. Northern Lights possible. LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Clouds increase and thicken as a storm passes south. More sun NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix develops at night. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers or a light wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Northern flakes? HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. HIGH: 40

