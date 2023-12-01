T.J. Watt to wear specialty cleats honoring American Family Children’s Hospital

Published: Nov. 30, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badgers star T.J. Watt is choosing to show support to an organization that has had a special place in his heart since his time at UW-Madison.

NFL players wear customized cleats during Weeks 13 and 14 of the season to honor causes of their choosing as part of the league’s My Cause My Cleats campaign. For Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, that cause is American Family Children’s Hospital.

While he was a Badger, UW Health explained Watt would visit patients at the Madison children’s hospital along with other student athletes as a part of Badger Fridays. The athletes would read stories to patients, make art with them and bring smiles to all.

“It always puts a smile on my face,” Watt said. “I always felt so good going over there and making as big of an impact as possible during a lot of tough times for the kids and their families as well.”

Badger Fridays, T.J. Watt
Badger Fridays, T.J. Watt(Wisconsin Athletics)

The cleats Watt will wear this Sunday are specially designed to honor the work of UW Health Kids.

The Pewaukee native and his brothers, Badgers standouts J.J. and Derek, have also participated in the American Family Insurance Championship golf tournament, which benefits the hospital.

Watt has carried over his service in Madison to Pittsburgh, bringing smiles to children’s faces at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

“You don’t get to pick what situation you are born into,” Watt said. “That is why I am so gravitated to helping kids, helping the youth. Whether it’s Children’s Hospital, the Boys & Girls Club, anyway possible where you can just make an impact and hopefully brighten someone’s day.”

