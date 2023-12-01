Storage unit burglary suspects arrested with help from community tips

PITTSFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says tips from the community “played a significant role” in identifying three suspects seen burglarizing a storage unit in surveillance video last month, leading to arrests.

Deputies say a search warrant was expected at a home on Green Bay’s east side that recovered stolen property and “evidence of other criminal activity.”

The sheriff’s office released video of the burglary in the Town of Pittsfield, northeast of Howard, including closeups of the suspects, their clothing, and their car.

Authorities aren’t publicly identifying the suspects, but Action 2 News is working to find out when they’ll be formally charged and what charges they’ll face.

