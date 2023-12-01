SNOW CHANCE ON PACKERS SUNDAY, 1-2″ WET SNOW POSSIBLE

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A storm system continues to move northeast across central Illinois into the Chicago area. Since the system is too far south, northeast Wisconsin has a very low chance of seeing precipitation, but a few snow showers are possible to the SOUTHEAST during the late afternoon into evening hours on Friday. Only a thin coating is possible south of Manitowoc. Otherwise, it’s going to be a seasonable start to December, with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Temperatures will be similar this weekend, with mostly cloudy skies. Our next weathermaker will bring us more widespread wet snow on Sunday. Some mixed precipitation is expected closer to the lakeshore. A slushy inch or two is possible, which may make travel slippery Sunday morning. As the temperatures climb above freezing, we’re anticipating better road conditions Sunday afternoon. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

A few leftover flakes may still fly during the Packers-Chiefs game... But, for the most part, the snow showers will be wrapping up. Our temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, with wind chills in the 20s.

Next week will be active too as an Alberta Clipper system will be moving towards us on Tuesday. This could bring another chance for a rain and snow mix Tuesday morning. It’s too far ahead to determine how much, but for now it looks to be minimal.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. More sun NORTH. Late flakes SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Evening flakes SOUTHEAST, otherwise, cloudy. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Seasonably cool. Maybe stray flakes? HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow. Some wintry mix lakeside... A slushy 1-2″ is possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonal. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers or a wintry mix. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, near normal temperatures. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 42

