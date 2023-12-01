Small Towns: Kaukauna man’s time machine offers trip back in history

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man not only loves the history of his community, but he loves sharing it with others. And when it comes to historical information, he owns a treasure trove, as in every Kaukauna Times Newspaper ever printed dating back to 1880.

This week in Small Towns, we learn how stories from the past are brought to life through Lyle Hansen’s Kaukauna Time Machine Blog.

He may be labeled retired, but spend some time with Lyle Hansen and you’d never know it. Today, Lyle is taking a trip back to November 1943, courtesy of an old Kaukauna Times newspaper and the stories of the day.

“How they’re cutting cords of wood for each boy that’s in the service,” says Lyle, reading through one of the articles.

Lyle’s love for history comes with an easy explanation. He grew up in the newspaper business.

In 1925, his uncle, Carl Hansen, purchased the Kaukauna Times. His father Mervin came on board in 1934.

“When I was 12 years old, I got a job cleaning the offices down there and I’d always take a break and go down to the morgue where they kept the old newspapers and I enjoyed reading them, I thought they were so interesting, the stories, so I got hooked on it then,” recalls Lyle.

After graduating high school and joining the Army Reserves, Lyle started full-time at the paper in 1964, working in the composing room.

In his free time, he would grab old newspapers and write a monthly column he called “Yesteryears.”

“And it would be from 25, 50, 75, and 100 years ago, so I didn’t write a lot of stories, but once a month I put them in and the people in Kaukauna loved them, I had more comments, and more people writing in asking and meeting me on the street and asking me, I can tell you more about that because I was there, and they all got excited about it,” explains Lyle.

By the 1980′s though, as Lyle rose through the ranks to eventually overseeing all operations at the paper, he didn’t have time to write stories. But that all changed after the family sold the Kaukauna Times in 1999.

As part of the agreement, Lyle would maintain ownership of every newspaper dating back to 1880.

“After I retired I thought I’d resurrect this again, so I talked with some friends of mine who thought they would like it and then I sent them internet stories, I’d just send them emails and that worked out rather well, it started with about 20, now I have almost 800 people that I send, and on my blog, I had 37,000 hits in the month of September,” says Lyle.

It was 10 years ago that Lyle launched his Kaukauna Time Machine Blog, designed to take readers back in time to see how a hometown newspaper captured the fabric of its community.

“And when you’re reading it it’s almost like reading a diary because it happens today with life, it was alive, it was a living thing and it’s a living testament of what happened at that time,” says Lyle.

In some of his posts, Lyle admits he goes a little overboard, and is reminded that sometimes less is more.

“My friend says I’m a little long-winded, he said that one was two beers,” says Lyle with a chuckle.

Twice a week, Lyle posts a new blog. He estimates each blog takes him about five hours before he’s ready to publish. And each one coincides with the current month.

“Well, my next one will be going out tomorrow, it’ll be 1933, so that would be November of 1933, the last one I did was last Saturday, it was November of 1923 and the Wednesday before that was 1913, so it goes up 10 years each time,” explains Lyle.

If there is one frustration Lyle encounters, it’s one aspect of modern-day technology.

“My computer keeps on checking, spellcheck and I don’t want them to change the way the people talked back then, because they talked differently and I want to use that phrase so people can feel that when they’re reading the stories,” says Lyle.

Stories are shared because of one man’s passion to keep his community’s history alive.

“There’s a lot of happiness and a lot of sadness in there, the Depression was a terrible, terrible time and you’re right in their faces, they’re telling you all about how it happened. It’s just a real fun trip going back and reading all those things and enjoying them, it’s hard to find good stories, but I don’t want to get into two beer ones that much,” says Lyle with laughter.

Along with continuing his blog, Lyle is also now in the process of photographing a digitizing every newspaper edition, so anyone can access them at any time.

