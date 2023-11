MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A small plane crashed behind the Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc on Thursday evening, the Manitowoc Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News.

Nobody was hurt in the crash and the FAA is currently investigating.

Action 2 News will provide updates as they are available.

