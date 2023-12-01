Sheriff’s office: K9 Iro getting more active every day

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office has given another update on Iro, the K9 wounded in an October shooting.

Iro has his leg cast off and is exercising and getting stronger every day, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Friday, Dec. 1. He’ll still have a boot for a while, but it hasn’t limited his energy, which has presented a challenge to the doctors who want Iro to get enough rest so he can heal.

Iro is increasing his physical activity every day and is progressing well. He’ll also participate in Saturday’s Fond du Lac Christmas Parade, riding in a wagon with the sheriff’s office vehicles.

