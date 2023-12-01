Sheriff’s office: K9 Iro getting more active every day

Fond du Lac K9 Iro getting more active every day
Fond du Lac K9 Iro getting more active every day(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office has given another update on Iro, the K9 wounded in an October shooting.

Iro has his leg cast off and is exercising and getting stronger every day, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Friday, Dec. 1. He’ll still have a boot for a while, but it hasn’t limited his energy, which has presented a challenge to the doctors who want Iro to get enough rest so he can heal.

Iro is increasing his physical activity every day and is progressing well. He’ll also participate in Saturday’s Fond du Lac Christmas Parade, riding in a wagon with the sheriff’s office vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I41 update
Names released of two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-41 in Dodge County
Wild Rose fire
Classes resume after fire at Wild Rose Middle & High School sends construction worker to hospital
Scam texts
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund
Picture of a crashed airplane. It's a small plane that is upside down on the ground.
Police asking for video of small plane crash behind Manitowoc hospital
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?

Latest News

Big expectations for Packers game on Sunday
Preparing for a star-studded Packers weekend against the Chiefs
Big expectations for Packers game on Sunday
Big expectations for Packers game on Sunday
Pet owners are on high alert, with the number of dogs diagnosed with a mysterious respiratory...
What dog owners need to know about unknown respiratory illness
If you are a pet owner, you've probably heard about an unknown respiratory illness spreading...
DEBRIEF: Unknown respiratory illness in dogs
Packages on a doorstep
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Shippers Scam spikes with the holidays