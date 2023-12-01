Search for missing kayaker suspended for the weekend

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no plans to continue the search this weekend for a kayaker missing since last Sunday.

Michael Iriarte, 41, was last seen fishing on Lake Butte des Morts in Omro at mid-afternoon Sunday, Nov. 26. Relatives say he launched off Sammers Bay to go fishing near Terrell’s Island, and they called the sheriff’s office when he didn’t come back.

Searchers found his purple-on-white kayak on Monday during a search that continued until dusk. Since then, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it continued efforts at different times throughout the week.

A sheriff’s captain explained everything has been dependent on the weather and ice as well as available resources. She told Action 2 News authorities will regroup next week to reassess their efforts.

Anyone who sees something suspicious in the water or along the shoreline should call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300 and press zero, or call 911.

Iriarte was wearing a blue and gray life jacket, a dark blue jacket, dark-colored pants, brown boots, a facemask, and hat when he went fishing.

