RB Aaron Jones will miss 2nd straight game when Packers host Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers' Cole Holcomb tries to stop Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the...
Pittsburgh Steelers' Cole Holcomb tries to stop Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss a second straight game Sunday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit Lambeau Field.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice that Jones wouldn’t be available.

Jones hurt his left knee late in the second quarter of a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19. He sat out the Packers’ 29-22 Thanksgiving Day triumph at Detroit and hadn’t practiced this week.

The 28-year-old Jones has rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries in seven games for the Packers (5-6) this season. He also has 19 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Before hurting his knee, Jones missed three games with a hamstring injury.

LaFleur also said cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game with the Chiefs (8-3). Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), tight end Josiah Deguara (hip), safety Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), wide receivers Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (knee), cornerback Robert Rochell (calf) and safety Darnell Savage (calf) are questionable.

Savage and Stokes have both missed Green Bay’s last five games. Alexander has been out for the Packers’ last three games. Campbell, Deguara and Wicks didn’t play against the Lions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

