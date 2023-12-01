Preparing for a star-studded Packers weekend against the Chiefs

This weekend all eyes are looking to the green and gold.
By Holly Brantley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One thing is for sure: Sunday is going to be a fun and interesting night at Lambeau.

First, of course, the Packers still find themselves in the playoff picture, making this a must-win game for them.

And then, there are a couple of superstar fans who could be among the crowd.

We talked to people shopping for game gear at the pro shop: Packers and Chiefs fans looking for a win, as well as Swifties, full of excitement that one of the biggest stars in the world is reported to be making her own touchdown. She’s anticipated to be in Green Bay to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at Lambeau Field.

We talked to fans about all the excitement, including some who said: “Hey, don’t forget about gymnast Simone Biles”, the wife of Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Hear what one house divided had to say, with a dad cheering on Kansas City and a son all about the Packers.

“The Chiefs need this too.” Said Chiefs fan Bob Dahl. “Gotta get home-field advantage for the playoffs. I’ve gone from a zero Taylor Swift fan to a huge Taylor Swift fan. You gotta love Taylor, she’s part of the kingdom.”

“Love looks great, offensive line looks great, got a couple good breaks out there, really confident towards the rest of the season.” Said Packers fan Chris Dahl. “Got a good chance at the Wild Card.”

When asked if he cared about Taylor Swift being there, Chris said “Not one bit. Simone Biles is my girl.”

Bars, restaurants, and small businesses are making a case on social media for Swift and Biles to stop by this weekend at Swift-themed events.

