Neenah High School makes classes virtual Friday after fire alarm

Neenah High School exterior
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School is making classes virtual Friday after a fire alarm triggered near the start of the school day.

Students and staff were moved to other wings of the school building while the Fox Crossing Fire Department responded. School officials say everyone was safe, but it was decided to cancel in-class learning and the buses are taking students home.

The fire department and electricians believe the alarm was caused by an air handler that services the school atrium. The fire department said it was dispatched shortly after 8 a.m., and fire crews were already clearing the scene 30 minutes later.

Staff will post lessons online for students by 10 a.m. School officials are deciding at this time what to do about school activities tonight.

