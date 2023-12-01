Matt LaFleur has ‘heard’ that Taylor Swift will be at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Swiftmania continues: the hype surrounding a possible visit from Taylor Swift to Green Bay for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs has got a lot of people talking, including the Packers head coach.

So far, it’s unconfirmed if Taylor Swift will make the trip to Lambeau Field to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Whether or not Taylor Swift will be at Sunday’s game, Matt LaFleur said Friday: “That’s what I heard.”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was also asked about Taylor Swift earlier this week. “I don’t listen to much Taylor Swift,” he said.

According to the Associated Press, TV viewers could end up seeing plenty of shots in the stands Sunday night with the possibility that the pop superstar will appear, along with Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles, who’s married to Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens.

Swift hasn’t attended the last two Chiefs games due to conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break. Biles has attended multiple Packers home games and expressed her approval via social media last week when Owens scored his first career touchdown on a 27-yard fumble return.

Additionally, running back Aaron Jones is out for Sunday’s game. Here’s what else to expect on Sunday, apart from the Swiftie stuff:

KANSAS CITY (8-3) at GREEN BAY (5-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 7-4; Packers 6-5

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 8-5-1

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Packers 13-7, in Kansas City on Nov. 7, 2021.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs won 31-17 at Las Vegas; Packers won 29-22 at Detroit

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (17), PASS (7), SCORING (11)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (19), PASS (4), SCORING (3)

PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (21), PASS (16), SCORING (17)

PACKERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (27), PASS (9), SCORING (10-T)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs minus-5; Packers even

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 107 yards — both career highs — and scored a touchdown in the Chiefs’ victory at Las Vegas. The rookie second-round pick from SMU has caught at least four passes in six of his past seven games and he has scored in two of his past three outings.

PACKERS PLAYER TO WATCH: OLB Rashan Gary is coming off a three-sack performance against the Lions. That marked the second game this season in which Gary has had three sacks.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Packers pass defense: Mahomes was the AFC offensive player of the week after going 27 of 34 for 298 yards with two touchdown passes against the Raiders. The Packers have withstood multiple injuries to their secondary and have played solid pass defense this season. Gary has provided the pass rush, while rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine has emerged as a quality cornerback.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) didn’t play against the Raiders and is questionable for Sunday’s game. ... Chiefs LB Nick Bolton (wrist) will miss a fifth straight game. ... Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) went on injured reserve last week. ... Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) will miss a second straight game. … Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has missed three straight games and is questionable for Sunday’s game. … Packers CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) and S Darnell Savage (calf) have missed five straight games. Savage is questionable and Stokes doubtful for Sunday. Also questionable for the Packers are LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), WR Jayden Reed (chest), CB Robert Rochell (calf) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee).

SERIES NOTES: The previous matchup between these two teams was Packers QB Jordan Love’s first career start. Love started the Packers’ 13-7 loss at Kansas City in 2021 because a positive COVID-19 test had sidelined Aaron Rodgers. … This represents the Chiefs’ first regular-season game at Lambeau Field since 2015, when they lost 38-28. That was the Packers’ first regular-season home victory over the Chiefs, who have a 3-1-1 record at Lambeau Field. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a 1-1 record against Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game all season. ... Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce have connected on 51 touchdowns. That puts them in a tie for third place among all NFL quarterback/tight end combinations with former New Orleans teammates Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker is 20 of 20 on field goals and 28 of 28 on extra-point attempts this season. He has made 21 straight field-goal attempts overall, going back to last season. ... The Packers have a 15-0 December record during LaFleur’s coaching tenure. That’s the second-longest December winning streak in NFL history, behind the San Diego Chargers’ 18 straight December victories from 2006-09. … The Chiefs outscored the Raiders 17-3 in the second half to end a string of three straight games in which they failed to score after halftime. ... Packers rookies have played a combined 136 games this season to lead all NFL teams. … Packers CB/KR Keisean Nixon has an NFL-leading 26.8 yards per kickoff return. … Packers QB Jordan Love has an NFL-leading 19 completions of 30-plus yards this season. Love has thrown for 590 yards with five touchdown passes and no interceptions during the Packers’ two-game win streak. … Packers S Jonathan Owens had 12 tackles and scored his first career touchdown on a 27-yard fumble return against the Lions. … Packers K Anders Carlson has missed an extra-point attempt in three straight games, including one kick that got blocked. … Packers WR Romeo Doubs has seven touchdown catches, putting him in a tie for fifth place in the NFL.

FANTASY TIP: If Rice is still available in your fantasy leagues, pick him up. If you’ve had him stashed on your bench, it’s time to put him in your starting lineup. Rice’s performance against the Raiders suggests he just might be developing into the No. 1 wideout the Chiefs have been lacking.

