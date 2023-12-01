Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.(Stewarts County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

WSMV reports a search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and interviewed people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.
Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.(Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

After the interviews, deputies looked into the property’s electric bill, which they said came out to about $3,000 a month, as well as a high water bill.

The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of “booby traps” being laid out for law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants, both dried and live.

Sheriff Frankie Gray said this wasn’t a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” he said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I41 update
Names released of two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-41 in Dodge County
Wild Rose fire
Classes resume after fire at Wild Rose Middle & High School sends construction worker to hospital
Scam texts
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund
Picture of a crashed airplane. It's a small plane that is upside down on the ground.
Police asking for video of small plane crash behind Manitowoc hospital
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?

Latest News

Pet owners are on high alert, with the number of dogs diagnosed with a mysterious respiratory...
What dog owners need to know about unknown respiratory illness
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Gillett deadly crash
Gillett man who died after vehicle crash in Oconto County identified
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93