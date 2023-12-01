Jury deliberations begin in trial of former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy

Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day four of the trial against a former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with one felony count of criminal sexual conduct with a weapon began with the prosecution resting, and the defense calling its witnesses.

The day ended with closing arguments, and the jury starting deliberations.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg told the jury that Eric Jenkins’ testimony against former deputy Brian Helfert confirmed that Helfert is guilty.

“The uncontradicted testimony of Eric Jenkins is he rejected Brian Helfert’s advances multiple times, but that Brian continued to persist in pursuing that sexual contact with Eric in spite of those refusals,” Rogg said during his closing argument.

And that, Rogg said, is just one piece of the evidence that supports that Helfert committed the crime he has been charged with.

“That conduct is a crime, and it is the crime of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree,” Rogg added.

However, Defense Attorney Trent Stupak said, that if the sexual contact had truly been non-consensual, then teenaged Jenkins would have told someone. And because he didn’t tell anyone, and for other reasons, Jenkins’ testimony lacked credibility.

“Well, the fact that the alleged victim did not report this, and when he did have an opportunity to talk to the police, he said that this act did not happen in high school,” Stupak said. “That’s reasonable doubt, in and of itself.”

After both attorneys concluded their closing arguments, the judge told the jury to remember that attorney statements should not be considered evidence of guilt, or innocence.

Due to the lateness of the day, the jury requested to recess. Deliberations will resume Friday morning.

