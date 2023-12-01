Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.(Source: Minnesota Dept. of Corrections via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Court documents: Inmate who stabbed ex-officer Derek Chauvin 22 times charged with attempted murder.

A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the Nov. 24 prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Federal prosecutors say John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife. He told correctional officers he would’ve killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said.

Turscak later told FBI agents that he’d been thinking about assaulting Chauvin for about a month because he is a high-profile inmate but denied wanting to kill him, prosecutors said.

Turscak told the agents that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the “Black Hand” symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia gang, prosecutors said.

