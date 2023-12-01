Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

