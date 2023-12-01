Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire

Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht(Cook County jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to information from Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl, Shane Helmbrecht is now in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail.

According to information from Captain Holbrook at the Eau Claire County Jail, extradition of Shane Helmbrecht is in progress.

Holbrook says Helmbrecht is anticipated to be in custody at the Eau Claire County Jail within the next 24 hours. It’s anticipated that he will have an initial court appearance on Monday, Dec. 4 if the paperwork is ready to go by that date.

Holbrook adds that due to the high-profile nature of this case and security concerns involved in this matter, the Jail cannot release information of the transportation means or anticipated times that Helmbrecht will officially arrive at the Jail.

Helmbrecht is accused of killing his neighbor Jenn Ward in 2016 but was found not competent to stand trial.

He left a group home in Tomah in September and a bench warrant was issued for Helmbrecht to return to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I41 update
Names released of two people killed in wrong-way crash on I-41 in Dodge County
Wild Rose fire
Classes resume after fire at Wild Rose Middle & High School sends construction worker to hospital
Scam texts
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund
Picture of a crashed airplane. It's a small plane that is upside down on the ground.
Police asking for video of small plane crash behind Manitowoc hospital
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?

Latest News

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The...
Wisconsin Senate Democrats choose Hesselbein as new minority leader
Jury deliberations began late Thursday in the criminal sexual conduct trial of former...
UPDATE: Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon
ThedaCare Cancer Care team gets chemotherapy shirts for their patients
ThedaCare Cancer Care team gets chemotherapy shirts for their patients
ThedaCare Cancer Care team gets chemotherapy shirts for their patients
ThedaCare Cancer Care team gets chemotherapy shirts for their patients
Fond du Lac K9 Iro getting more active every day
Sheriff’s office: K9 Iro getting more active every day