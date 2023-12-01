Gov. Evers, administration light up holiday season with capitol tree

This year’s holiday tree theme is “175 Years of Wisconsinites”
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, his administration, and some special guests kicked off the holiday season at the capitol with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration in Madison on Friday.

This year, the celebration was hosted by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr. along with musical guests and Wisconsin students and families to celebrate the holiday season.

This year’s holiday tree theme is “175 Years of Wisconsinites.”

ThedaCare Cancer Care team gets chemotherapy shirts for their patients
Fond du Lac K9 Iro getting more active every day
Update on Fond du Lac K9 Iro
DNR urging safety around ice this winter
