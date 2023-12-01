Gillett man who died after vehicle crash in Oconto County identified

Gillett deadly crash
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 22-year-old who died in a crash early on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 25.

Connor Johnson of Gillett was the driver ejected from his pickup truck after it crashed into the ditch and overturned. Johnson died at the scene.

Below are the details from when the crash occurred.

Oconto County Officials were called to a single-vehicle crash on STH 22 near Old U Road in the Town of Gillett just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies found a pickup truck in the ditch with extensive damages. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old Gillet man, was traveling east on STH 22 when the truck crashed into the ditch and overturned.

The 22-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.

