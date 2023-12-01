CPSC wants to redesign baby loungers to make them safer

79 babies died between 2010 and 2022 using baby loungers and similar products
Government consumer officials want to mandate a redesign for loungers, crib pillows and nursing pillows
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal regulators are pushing ahead to make baby loungers safer.

We’ve talked about the safety concerns of certain baby loungers, whether it’s babies suffocating or getting trapped while they’re sleeping.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission voted to move ahead and work on a way to mandate a redesign of baby loungers and similar products.

This is important because 79 babies died between 2010 and 2022. Eight babies died while lying in Bobby Newborn loungers, and 3 million of that type of lounger were recalled in 2011.

The proposed mandate changes would require manufacturers to make all lounger surfaces firmer -- something as firm as a crib mattress.

The new requirements would also apply to crib pillows, head positioners and nursing pillows.

Regulators hope this reduces the risk of entrapment and suffocation.

The proposal also says the products need more prominent warning labels that caution against using the cushions for sleep or while babies are unattended.

CPSC will decide whether to change its proposal after a 60-day public comment period, then it can move forward on mandating the proposed design changes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Rose fire
Classes resume after fire at Wild Rose Middle & High School sends construction worker to hospital
Scam texts
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund
Deadly crash on I41 update
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-41 in Dodge County
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
Guide to Green Bay (Taylor’s Version)

Latest News

File photo of cantaloupe.
Cantaloupe recall widens as Salmonella outbreak grows
Labels on some of the recalled cantaloupe products
Cantaloupe recall expands as Salmonella outbreak grows
Consumer Product Safety Commission wants to mandate a design change to make baby loungers safer
Design change makes baby loungers safer
Fire on roof of Wild Rose High School and Middle School
Wild Rose resumes classes after school fire injures 2 construction workers