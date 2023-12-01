CPSC wants to redesign baby loungers to make them safer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal regulators are pushing ahead to make baby loungers safer.

We’ve talked about the safety concerns of certain baby loungers, whether it’s babies suffocating or getting trapped while they’re sleeping.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission voted to move ahead and work on a way to mandate a redesign of baby loungers and similar products.

This is important because 79 babies died between 2010 and 2022. Eight babies died while lying in Bobby Newborn loungers, and 3 million of that type of lounger were recalled in 2011.

The proposed mandate changes would require manufacturers to make all lounger surfaces firmer -- something as firm as a crib mattress.

The new requirements would also apply to crib pillows, head positioners and nursing pillows.

Regulators hope this reduces the risk of entrapment and suffocation.

The proposal also says the products need more prominent warning labels that caution against using the cushions for sleep or while babies are unattended.

CPSC will decide whether to change its proposal after a 60-day public comment period, then it can move forward on mandating the proposed design changes.

