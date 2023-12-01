COOLER WITH MORE CLOUDS, THEN SLUSHY SUNDAY SNOW

A few slick spots are possible this morning... But compared to yesterday, we’re not seeing as much “black ice” across the area. That said, be on guard during your morning drive.

You’ll see thickening clouds today. There’s a storm system that will give us a glancing blow of some snow showers. They’ll be possible to the SOUTHEAST this afternoon and evening. Only a thin coating is possible south of Manitowoc. Otherwise, today is going to be a seasonable start to December, with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Temperatures will be similar this weekend, with mostly cloudy skies. Our next weathermaker will bring us more widespread wet snow on Sunday. Some mixed precipitation is expected closer to the lakeshore. A slushy inch or two is possible, which may make travel slippery Sunday morning. As the temperatures climb above freezing, we’re anticipating better road conditions Sunday afternoon. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

A few leftover flakes may still fly during the Packers-Chiefs game... But, for the most part, the snow showers will be wrapping up. Our temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, with wind chills in the 20s.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. More sun NORTH. Late flakes SOUTHEAST. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Evening flakes SOUTHEAST, otherwise, cloudy. LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Seasonably cool. Maybe stray flakes? HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Cloudy with wet snow. Some wintry mix lakeside... A slushy 1-2″ is possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Probably dry. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Morning snow showers or a wintry mix. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Spotty showers. HIGH: 42

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.