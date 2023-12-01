CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Shippers Scam spikes with the holidays

Scammers know we're shopping online and waiting for packages. They hope you'll take the bait.
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Right now there’s an explosion of fake email and text messages about packages arriving.

Scammers know a lot of you have done a lot of online shopping and are waiting for your shipments, so scammers are sending fake notifications based on the chance you’ll take the bait.

They’re using the names of top shippers, too, like FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, to try to trick you.

One text message says your package arrived but can’t be delivered due to incomplete address information. It gives directions to click on a link to confirm your address within 12 hours. The sender tries to make it look authentic using the letters USPS but it’s from a random email address.

Wisconsin Consumer Protection tells us the scammers are using a sense of urgency to catch shoppers off-guard.

“They want you to verify information so they can allow a package to be delivered. Really the verification is the scammer collecting your personal information. And as they continue to compile that, they’ll have a databank that they can sell and know that you’re vulnerable to other scams,” Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator Michelle Reinen said.

Consumer Protection says if you’re expecting a package, make sure you are tracking packages. Know what shipper the seller uses and request a tracking number if the business doesn’t offer it automatically, then you can go to the source to check on the shipment.

If you spot a scam message, block the sender or phone number and report it.

