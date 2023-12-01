Cantaloupe recall widens as Salmonella outbreak grows

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Check your refrigerators. More people are getting sick from cantaloupes contaminated with Salmonella, and a recall is expanding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against eating pre-cut cantaloupe if the brand is one you’re not familiar with.

There have been several recalls on varieties of whole and pre-cut cantaloupe products of late, including fruit products sold at Kwik Trip, Kroger, Trader Joe’s and Aldi.

So far, 117 cases of Salmonella have been reported in 34 states. More than 60 people have been hospitalized. Two deaths are reported.

The CDC website shows 10 to 14 people in Wisconsin reported getting sick.

Labels to look for include Malichita, Rudy and Racetrac, along with others.

Depending on the store, you’re looking at different “Purchase By” dates for each recall. A lot of them were sold in October and early November.

The CDC says if you have the recalled fruit products, throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.