Brewers nearing record breaking deal with top prospect, Chourio

According to MLB.com, Chourio is expected to be in the big leagues by 2024.
By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers are on the verge of a record setting deal with their top prospect, Jackson Chourio.

The extension would be for $80 million dollars over 8 years, with the team holding a club option for two years after that, according to a report by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The two sides are still finalizing the financials of the deal, and Chourio will need to pass a physical.

The reason it’s historic? The deal would be the largest ever for a minor league prospect that has never played a game at the big league level. The previous record was Luis Robert Jr.’s $50 million contract with the White Sox.

There have only been five other contract extensions signed by prospects with zero years of MLB service time.

The now 19-year-old outfielder only played in six games with the Brewers Triple-A club in Nashville at the end of the season. Chourio finished with 22 home runs and 43 stolen bases last year, but mostly with Double-A Billoxi.

Chouri has an .837 OPS over his three minor league seasons, which includes hitting 8 home runs and 24 RBIS in his 31 games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2022.

