Appleton Police arrest resident for gunshot fired in a residence

Appleton Police Department police presence(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton resident is in Outagamie County Jail after firing a gun inside a home, the Appleton Police Department said in a statement on Facebook today.

Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, Appleton Police responded to the south side of Appleton for a report of a single gunshot in a home. On arrival, officers found property damage consistent with a gunshot.

No injuries were reported, and after an investigation, an Appleton resident was arrested on one count of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Given the proximity to an Appleton school, the Appleton Police Department communicated with the Appleton Area School District to notify administrators.

The Appleton Police Department says there is no concern for public safety at this time.

