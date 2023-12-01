Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’

Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Idaho have issued an Amber Alert in Idaho and Wyoming for a 10-month-old boy considered to be “in imminent danger.”

Zeke Best is a 10-month-old boy missing from Victor, Idaho, since Thursday, authorities said. He’s listed as a white male of unknown hair and eye color, 1-foot tall and weighing 20 pounds.

The suspect in his disappearance, 48-year-old Jeremy Best, is considered armed and dangerous.

Best is described as a 5-foot-11 man, weighing 245 pounds with green eyes, brown and gray hair and a beard.

Authorities said he is driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates 1T39349.

Though authorities said they don’t know his direction of travel, he has known ties to Alpine and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Officials said do not approach Best. Instead, call 911 or the Teton County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Rose fire
Classes resume after fire at Wild Rose Middle & High School sends construction worker to hospital
Scam texts
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund
Deadly crash on I41 update
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-41 in Dodge County
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?
ARCHIVO - Taylor Swift actúa en un concierto de su Eras Tour en Nashville Tennessee, 5 de mayo...
Guide to Green Bay (Taylor’s Version)

Latest News

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
Labels on some of the recalled cantaloupe products
Cantaloupe recall expands as Salmonella outbreak grows
Consumer Product Safety Commission wants to mandate a design change to make baby loungers safer
Design change makes baby loungers safer
Fire on roof of Wild Rose High School and Middle School
Wild Rose resumes classes after school fire injures 2 construction workers