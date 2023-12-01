Algoma author debuts historical fiction novel on Dec. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Algoma author’s passion for writing and history is on full display as his fourth novel debuts December 1.

Bret Kissinger just released his newest book, ‘The Winter Tiger & The War Eagle.’

The author tells Action 2 News the book is a historical novel set during the Second World War, where destiny entwines two enemies—Soviet Union’s greatest sniper and Germany’s greatest pilot.

Kissinger explains when the Second World War comes to the hometown of Soviet Union’s Kira Kovalyova, she has no choice but to join forces and quickly rise through the ranks.

Germany’s Reinhardt Friedel didn’t want to fight for Hitler and the Nazi Party, but when his best friend is deemed unfit for service, Friedel vows to fight in his absence and quickly rises to notoriety in enemy nations.

“As the war wages, for reasons beyond their control, both find themselves in Paris. Conditioned to view the enemy as mere stats, through each other and their ever-growing attraction, they learn to see their adversaries as fellow human beings and are forced to choose between duty and decency,” says Kissinger.

Algoma author Bret Kissinger (wbay)

Kissinger knew he wanted to be a writer since he was 9 years old.

“I had just watched the movie Titanic in a packed theatre in Sturgeon Bay. The audience laughed together and cried together. I knew that I wanted to do that. To create something that moved people,” said Kissinger.

Kissinger has written two other historical fiction novels, ‘Forever Fleeting’ and ‘Gone the Way of the Dodo Bird.’ That novel is set in Chicago during Prohibition and the infamous Beer Wars.

Kissinger’s third novel is a murder mystery called ‘The Final Edit.’

Because Kissinger has lived in Wisconsin his whole life, he says, ‘All my books make mention of the best state in the union.’

All of his books are available online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. If you’d like to stay up-to-date on Kissinger’s writing, visit www.bretkissinger.com or follow him on Amazon.

