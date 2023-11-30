UNSETTLED WEATHER FOR THE LATE WEEK

High clouds will drift overhead tonight and some patchy fog is possible. While fog should not be too widespread, where it does form a light glaze of ice could develop on untreated roads and sidewalks as temperatures settle into the mid 20s. We’ll see a mix of sun and high clouds on Wednesday with a brisk west wind. Highs will top out around 40° once again.

Our forecast turns unsettled later this week as three weathermakers track by the region. The first system will miss our area to the south Thursday night into Friday. If you’re heading to Milwaukee or Chicago this system may cause some issues for you, but we’ll stay dry in Northeast Wisconsin. The next disturbance comes through Saturday night and Sunday morning and will bring us light snow or a wintry mix. At first glance, it seems like a slushy inch or two will be most likely for areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley through Sunday. A few flakes could linger into the evening for the Packers-Chiefs game; temperatures will be falling through the lower 30s. Another bout of rain-snow mix should develop Monday night into Tuesday.

We’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Patchy clouds late. LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Variable clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A little cooler. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds. Light snow or a wintry mix at late or at NIGHT. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Light snow or a wintry mix. Otherwise, cloudy skies. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix possible at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light mix of rain-snow. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.