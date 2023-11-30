Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-41 in Dodge County

By Adam Behnke
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - A collision on Interstate 41 near Lomira resulted in two fatalities on Wednesday evening.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls at about 6:20 pm about a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction near STH 67 on the interstate.

Deputies report a crash happened shortly after, involving the wrong-way vehicle, a 2011 Subaru SUV, and a 2008 Honda minivan, just north of STH 67. The Subaru, driven by an 82-year-old woman from Campbellsport, was going northbound in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the Honda minivan, driven by a 34-year-old man from Oshkosh. Both drivers died at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 41 were closed at STH 49 for the investigation. Assisting agencies at the scene included the Lomira Fire Department and First Responders, Theresa EMS, Fond du Lac EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The Dodge County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash. The names of the people who died are being withheld pending notification of their families.

