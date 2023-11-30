Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.(Caesars Entertainment)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.

According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.

Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy in the Morning signing off after 32 years
Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
Samantha Trebilcock is accused of enticing a minor to a home with hidden cameras for the...
Trial delayed for woman charged in Brown County hidden camera case

Latest News

FILE - Hall of Fame Inductees, Hall & Oates, John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press...
Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of ‘ultimate partnership betrayal’ in plan to sell stake in business
United Airlines plane arrives at Appleton International Airport during wintry weather
Appleton International Airport breaking ground on major expansion
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan plans to suspend its own Osprey flights after a fatal US Air Force crash of the aircraft
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100