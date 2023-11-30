Resident’s crystal ornament collection decorates tree at St. Paul Elder Services

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - One local family is expanding their annual tradition to St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna.

One of their residents, Emma Potter, has a glass and crystal ornament collection which has grown over the last 50 years. The collection now has 425 different ornaments. And ever since Emma became a resident at the senior care facility, her collection now decorates their tree as well.

“When she first came in, I asked the administration if I can display and decorate the tree, and they allowed me to do it in an empty apartment, and then they gave tours to the residents where they supplied music and cookies and they absolutely loved it.” Penny Bowen, Emma’s daughter, said.

Since then, the tree has been moved out of that apartment to a much more visible spot, where both residents and their families can enjoy it.

