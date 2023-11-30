Public service to be held for late Oshkosh Police K9 Magic

K9 Magic died after an unexpected illness
Oshkosh Police’s therapy dog tragically passed away over the weekend after a cancer diagnosis,...
Oshkosh Police’s therapy dog tragically passed away over the weekend after a cancer diagnosis, the police department announced Monday.(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police will hold a public service for the department’s therapy dog, K9 Magic, who died last weekend.

K9 Magic was euthanized after she became unexpectedly ill and it was discovered that she had cancer surrounding her heart and other organs.

Magic was the department’s therapy dog and she helped provide emotional support to both members of the community and police officers.

The Oshkosh Police Department is having a memorial service for K9 Magic on December 12, which will be open to law enforcement as well as the public.

The memorial service for K9 Magic will be held at the Best Western Premier Hotel (1 N Main St) in the City of Oshkosh. Doors will open at 9:30 AM and the service will start at 10:00 AM.

Public parking will be available in the hotel’s parking lot and also in the parking lot located to the west of the Leach Amphitheater.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Oshkosh Police Department’s K9 Program Attn: Sgt Romanowicz 420 Jackson Street Oshkosh, WI 54901.

