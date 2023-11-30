Persons of interest identified in death of transgender woman

Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff, Dorothy Sedovic and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina, according to authorities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shandon Floyd was found dead in a car in Columbia, South Carolina just before midnight on Nov. 14, nearly a week after she was reported missing.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence, which is a little more than a one-hour drive between the cities.

The incident report shows Floyd and the friend were staying together at a motel about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told deputies that he let her borrow his car at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 9, but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

Officials have not yet released the names of the three persons of interest, and there are no pending charges on anyone, according to WIS.

However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did say the persons of interest live in the Columbia area, where Floyd was visiting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
United Airlines plane arrives at Appleton International Airport during wintry weather
Appleton International Airport breaks ground on major expansion
Town of Sheboygan fire, Nov. 29, 2023
UPDATE: Town of Sheboygan apartment fire causes $400,000 in damage
The Green Bay Police Department is searching for Jaylon Crawford, 20, Green Bay.
Green Bay Police searching for Christiana Street shooting suspect

Latest News

According to Akron police, Melvin Wright was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He is...
Police arrest man accused of shooting another for not sharing his potato chips
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
GOP Rep. George Santos warns his expulsion from Congress before conviction would set a precedent
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order blocking Donald Trump from disparaging court staff at civil fraud trial
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las...
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway