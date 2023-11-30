North Carolina veteran visits Howard elementary class who wrote him kind letters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A veteran in North Carolina who has received ‘thank you’ letters over the years from students in our area made a special trip to their school today.

Bill Hamilton says he wanted to let the students know in person how much he appreciates their kind messages.

“It was really fun because we got to have an experience with your friends like that at school.” Said student Elyse Lamkin. “We were really surprised and we had a lot of fun.”

“They fight for us and keep us alive if there’s something really bad.” Said student Lilah Vandevoor.

Hamilton says he wants the staff and students to know how much their words are treasured

“On behalf of all the soldiers who did get letters for Veterans Day, I just want the kids to know the soldiers really love to get letters like that from little kids.” Said Hamilton, who is a retired Colonel and the deputy chief of operations at Fort Liberty.

The second graders asked Hamilton questions about his service and chatted with his fellow staff members at Fort Liberty over Facetime.

The students also learned how to do a proper salute and sing the army song. He even made them honorary members of his West Point class. But most importantly, Hamilton wanted the students to leave remembering an important message: to have trust and respect for others.

“I think second grade is important to start planting that seed on how you treat people.” Said Hamilton. “Then that becomes the foundation of trust and trust is the foundation of being able to do things in the army.”

Hamilton says he hopes to come back and visit another time in the spring.

