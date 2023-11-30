A MILD END TO NOVEMBER

Watch for “black ice” on your morning drive... Moisture from yesterday’s melted snow is sticking to subfreezing pavement this morning. It won’t be slippery everywhere, but some spots will be. Be especially careful on untreated roads, bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots.

Once temperatures climb above freezing, it will be a nice end to the month of November. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower 40s. A weak cool front passing through, will bring our temperatures down slightly to more seasonable levels. Look for highs in the upper 30s heading into the weekend.

Heads-up stargazers, we may get a view of the Northern Lights tonight! A recent solar storm will ramp up our chances of seeing them, especially after midnight. If you try to see the Aurora, try to get away from city lights and pack your patience... It’s NOT a guarantee that we’ll see the Northern Lights tonight; it’s just a CHANCE.

We continue to track our next weathermaker, which will bring us snow showers and light mixed precipitation on Sunday. Up to a slushy inch is possible, but any rain or sleet may bring down those snow totals. Regardless, travel may be slippery... Sunday morning’s severe weather outlook is LOW. Some lingering flakes, or light mixed precipitation may linger for Sunday evening’s Packers-Chiefs game. Kickoff temperatures will be near the freezing mark.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NW 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Icy spots early. Mostly sunny. Mild, but brisk. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Fair skies. A bit colder. Northern Lights possible. LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with more sun NORTH. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Probably dry. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers or a light wintry mix. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a wintry mix. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds. Turning breezy. Maybe flakes NORTH? HIGH: 38

