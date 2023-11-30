Machines for sleep apnea patients may overheat, FDA warns

Philips Dream Station 2 users should monitor it closely and keep it away from flammable materials
Users of the Philips Dream Station 2 are advised to keep it away from flammable items and unplug it when not in use
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you or someone you know suffers from sleep apnea, federal officials are warning about a device used to treat it.

The FDA says if you have a Dream Station 2 made by Philips Respironics, you should monitor it closely because the device can overheat.

Federal officials say they received about 270 reports of problems with the Philips CPAP machine from August through mid-November.

The FDA says the issue could be electrical or a mechanical malfunction.

The agency says to avoid it from happening, put it on a flat surface. Also, keep it away from any flammable materials when you’re using it.

Another tip is to unplug the machine when you’re not using it and empty unused water in the reservoir regularly.

Philips says it’s reviewing the complaints.

The American Medical Association says about 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from sleep apnea.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of the Satanic Temple's tree at the National Railroad Museum
Satanic Temple tree at National Railroad Museum draws condemnation from Green Bay Bishop
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
The Green Bay Police Department is searching for Jaylon Crawford, 20, Green Bay.
Green Bay Police searching for Christiana Street shooting suspect
United Airlines plane arrives at Appleton International Airport during wintry weather
Appleton International Airport breaking ground on major expansion
Town of Sheboygan fire, Nov. 29, 2023
Town of Sheboygan apartment fire causes between $80,000 to $100,000 in damage

Latest News

FDA warns users of the Philips Dream Station 2 to monitor it for overheating
FDA warns sleep apnea machine may overheat
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?
An infectious disease specialist talks about the overlapping symptoms
Is it COVID, RSV or the flu?
Scam texts
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin DOT is not offering a refund