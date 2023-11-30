Machines for sleep apnea patients may overheat, FDA warns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you or someone you know suffers from sleep apnea, federal officials are warning about a device used to treat it.

The FDA says if you have a Dream Station 2 made by Philips Respironics, you should monitor it closely because the device can overheat.

Federal officials say they received about 270 reports of problems with the Philips CPAP machine from August through mid-November.

The FDA says the issue could be electrical or a mechanical malfunction.

The agency says to avoid it from happening, put it on a flat surface. Also, keep it away from any flammable materials when you’re using it.

Another tip is to unplug the machine when you’re not using it and empty unused water in the reservoir regularly.

Philips says it’s reviewing the complaints.

The American Medical Association says about 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from sleep apnea.

