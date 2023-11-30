Is it COVID, RSV, or the flu?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Viral season is in full swing. If you have a cough, sniffles and a fever, you might be wondering what exactly is making you sick.

With COVID-19, the flu and RSV all having similar symptoms, it can be difficult to know what kind of virus is causing your illness based on symptoms alone. The best and only definitive way to know is through testing.

“We’re still learning about COVID, and COVID has similar features to all of these viruses -- cough, nasal congestion. The variant is very similar to just common respiratory viruses, but headache is a little more common. You don’t always lose your taste and smell. Most people won’t be able to tell the difference between COVID and other viruses unless they get a test,” said Dr. David Brooks, an infectious disease specialist at Bellin Health.

Getting tested may be the only way to know for certain, but Dr. Brooks said, “Not everyone needs a test, especially those without risk factors. So, talk with your primary care physician. You may just need to rest at home and get supportive care and be fine, but those with risk factors -- the very young, the old with comorbidities like diabetes, a weak immune system, those are the ones physicians are going to target for pinpoint testing.”

Brooks said with the common cold, symptoms are generally milder and consist of nasal congestion or a runny nose, but the flu, RSV and COVID all have overlapping symptoms.

Influenza can hit harder and come on suddenly, leaving you very sick and in bed for several days.

RSV is most often associated with wheezing and shortness of breath.

COVID has a wide range of symptoms, with a headache being a common one. If you think you might have COVID, you can take an at-home test to confirm or rule that out without first going to a doctor.

Doctors say the best medicine is prevention through vaccines.

